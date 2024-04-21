Chicago police officer shot on Southwest Side overnight, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot on the Southwest Side overnight, CPD Communications and News Affairs said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CPD said the shooting happened in the 8th Police District.

Authorities are expected to provide an update on the shooting near East 57th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood on Sunday morning. That's near the University of Chicago Medical Center.

What led up to the shooting and whether anyone else was injured was not immediately clear.

Officials did not immediately provide information about the injured officer's condition.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood