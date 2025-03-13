24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Video shows deadly shootout between Chicago police officers, Lawndale burglary suspect

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 13, 2025 12:41AM
Video shows deadly shootout between CPD, burglary suspect
There was a Chicago police shooting last month. Video shows the deadly South Ridgeway Avenue shootout in Lawndale between CPD and a burglary suspect.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Wednesday of a deadly police shooting last month.

The incident took place Feb. 2 in the 1800-block of South Ridgeway Avenue in Lawndale.

According to COPA, officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress.

They say they encountered a man running from a building.

During the pursuit, there was an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect was killed. COPA says a gun was recovered.

In the video, an officer can be heard yelling, "put your hands up!" before several gunshots are heard.

No officers were injured.

Anyone with information or video footage related to this incident is urged to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or by visiting ChicagoCOPA.org.

