COPA investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawndale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on the city's West Side, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The shooting happened on Sunday morning in the 1800-block of South Ridgeway Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, COPA said.

Chicago police have not revealed details.

It is unknown if any officers or civilians were injured.

This is a developing story. ABC7 will update this article when more information becomes available.

