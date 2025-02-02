24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

COPA investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawndale

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 2, 2025 6:21PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on the city's West Side, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened on Sunday morning in the 1800-block of South Ridgeway Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, COPA said.

Chicago police have not revealed details.

It is unknown if any officers or civilians were injured.

This is a developing story. ABC7 will update this article when more information becomes available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW