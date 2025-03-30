Our Chicago: Preparing teens for careers and college opportunities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's spring and a time that many young people are looking to the future: high school or possibly higher education.

A high school on Chicago's Near West Side partnered with a coalition of Illinois trade unions, operating engineers, electricians and laborers to help prepare students for careers of the future.

The average hourly rate for jobs in the trades in Chicago is nearly $24 an hour, according to the job site Zip Recruiter.

President and principal of Chicago Hope Academy Ike Muzikowki said students are excited about learning.

"Impressive levels of access and instruction to pre-trades training is fantastic for kids who might not want to go to university for four years and study the liberal arts," Muzikowki said.

Students get hands-on experience, starting with traditional tools before moving on to power tools.

While students are excited to learn, Muzikowski said the parents are the most excited.

"Lots of our students will be the first in their families going to college. So that's very appealing, that's very attractive. But when parents think about saving $30,000 to $40,000 on college tuition that's a big plus to begin with," he said.

When it comes to higher education, students looking for an alternative to the traditional four-year program may want to consider Arrupe College of Loyola University.

The school focuses on making college more affordable and accessible to students.

Ninety six percent graduate with no debt, earning associates degrees in liberal arts, business or social and behavioral sciences.

Jennifer Boyle is the senior associate dean for academic affairs and director of operations at Arrupe College.

"In 2015, the university decided to create an associate's degree program so that students could have an affordable, clear, achievable pathway to that degree and then transition to a bachelor's degree and meaningful employment," Boyle said.

Boyle said Arrupe is different than other community colleges in three ways.

"We really try to address the obstacles that first-generation students would typically face in completing college. We really have support for those students from the beginning, from when they're admitted, through graduation until the end when they transfer to a bachelor's degree, the majority of them. And right away, when they get with us, we give them a laptop computer. And that's an essential tool for students to have in completing college," she said. "Every day we provide breakfast and lunch. And students also have access to the Arrupe Market which is a food pantry where they can get fresh produce, among other things... Most importantly, our instruction is student centered and engaging. Classes are taught by full-time faculty. They're small classes. The faculty are also student advisors. So, every day a student is interacting with an educator who is invested in their success."

For more information:

https://chicagohopeacademy.org/trades-pathway-page/

https://www.luc.edu/arrupe/

