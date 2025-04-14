Chicago priest reinstated to church after sexual abuse allegations, Archdiocese says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A priest has been reinstated to Chicago churches after being accused of sexually abusing a minor.

In January, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced that Father Matthew Foley was accused of sexual abuse against a minor while he was assigned to St. Agnes Parish in Lawndale approximately 30 years ago.

On Monday, the Archdiocese said that after an independent investigation they determined that there was no sexual misconduct.

"After receiving the results of the thorough investigation, the IRB today determined that there is no reasonable cause to believe Father Foley sexually abused the person making the accusation. In addition, the IRB recommended that Father Foley be reinstated to ministry and that the file be closed. I have accepted their recommendation effectively immediately," Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said in a statement.

Foley was reinstated to the ministry at St. Agnes of Bohemia Parish, St. Gall Parish, St. James Parish, Mary Seat of Wisdom Parish, Misión San Juan Diego Parish, St. Norbert and Our Lady of the Brook Parish and St. Simone Cyrene Parish.

"It is important to stress that the welfare of the children entrusted to our care is of paramount importance. For this reason we take all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously. At the same time, we must restore the good name of anyone so accused when the allegations are found to be unsubstantiated. To that end, I publicly affirm that Father Foley is a priest in good standing and express sincere appreciation for his many years of service to the People of God. He deserves our respect and gratitude and I hope you will join me in thanking him for his longstanding dedication," the Archbishop said.

Father Foley was one of two Chicago priests facing accusations.

In January, it was announced that Father Henry Kricek was accused of sexual abuse against a minor while he was assigned to St. John Bosco Parish in Belmont Cragin approximately 40 years ago, the Archdiocese said. There was no update on his case.