Promontory Point's iconic limestone steps still protect lakefront, can be preserved, studies say

The Promontory Point Conservancy, located in Burnham Park, released new engineering studies on Tuesday and a structure report.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials announced a big step in the grassroots effort to preserve Promontory Point's iconic limestone steps on Chicago's South Side.

The reports detail plans on how best to preserve the Point's limestone block, stepped stone, revetment and promenade.

Reports found the iconic limestone is still protecting the lakefront and can be preserved.

"All three reports agree the limestone has not failed and can be retained and repaired," Jorge Sanchez with the Promontory Point Conservancy said.

Advocates hope this would prevent future rehab to the Point that would destroy the iconic limestone and replace it with concrete - that now lines most of the city's shoreline.

"The Point has not failed. Our government has failed us," Former Alderwoman Leslie Harrison said.

Springfield recently passed a resolution in support of community preservation.

State Senator Robert Peters sponsored it, saying the Point is a vital part of the community.

"This is about political will," Peters said. "It's cheaper and it's easier."

The group will now take the preservation plans to the US Army Corps of Engineers, the Chicago Dept. of Transportation and Chicago Park District in hopes that the city will use the conservancy's designs.

