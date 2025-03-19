Federal workers rally downtown Chicago, protesting DOGE job cuts

There was a Chicago protest Wednesday. Federal workers rallied outside the Kluczynski Federal Building in the Loop, protesting DOGE job cuts.

There was a Chicago protest Wednesday. Federal workers rallied outside the Kluczynski Federal Building in the Loop, protesting DOGE job cuts.

There was a Chicago protest Wednesday. Federal workers rallied outside the Kluczynski Federal Building in the Loop, protesting DOGE job cuts.

There was a Chicago protest Wednesday. Federal workers rallied outside the Kluczynski Federal Building in the Loop, protesting DOGE job cuts.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some federal workers used their lunch breaks for activism Wednesday against recent job actions they say have impacted them, their colleagues and their clients: the American people.

Dozens of federal workers stood outside the Kluczynski Federal Building in the Loop Wednesday.

They stand in opposition of recent job actions against federal employees taken by the Department of Government Efficiency at the direction of Elon Musk.

"We have these employees here that remain hard-working; they are coming in, showing up despite the chaos," said Lorie McCann, National Treasury Employees Union Local 10 president.

"We appreciate you because you protect all of us; we could not be where we are without you. So, thank you for hanging in there," said U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, who represents the 2nd District.

President Donald Trump and Musk have defended the actions as a way to reduce costs to federal government and make agencies more efficient.

Some at Wednesday's rally had been told to stop work, like an examiner with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

SEE ALSO: NOAA's Storm Prediction Center facility among planned DOGE cuts

"We just want to go back and do what Congress charged us with doing: protecting Americans. Please help us get back to work," Michael Kidney said.

"If this was about saving money, they wouldn't have gotten rid of the inspectors general," said U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, who represents the 5th District.

Some workers, who did not want to be identified, said they were put on administrative leave.

"It's hard to just, you wake up, and what am I going to hear today? What do I get to do? What do I not get to do?" one said.

"It's just mentally exhausting every day, waking up, looking at your email, not knowing if you are getting riffed," another said.

A suburban man said he was among the probationary IRS workers fired.

"It was rewarding, and now we may or may not come back," he said.

The workers hope for some relief and to get back to work, or at least clarity about the future of their jobs.