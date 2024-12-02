Motorcycle Parade, Jeeps on the Run charity events support Toys for Tots

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two local initiatives are making Chicago proud Sunday.

The cold weather couldn't stop what is known as the "World's Largest Motorcycle Parade."

Thousands of bikers took part in the 47th Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade on Chicago's South Side. The bikers rode off from Dan Ryan Woods, on a mission to brighten the holidays for kids in need.

Every rider who took part in the parade donated at least one new toy.

Also making Chicago proud Sunday was the 12th annual Jeeps on the Run charity event.

A convoy of Jeeps traveled from Fox Lake to Lincolnshire, where they delivered thousands of donations for "Toys for Tots."

The drivers also enjoyed a party that included a raffle for a new Jeep Wrangler. It was donated by the event's sponsor, Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

All the funds will go to buy more toys for children.

