Chicago Public Schools board approves student code of conduct change for youngest students

Friday, June 28, 2024 12:25AM
Thursday the Chicago Public Schools Board members said they took another step toward improving social emotional learning and restorative justice for students with a unanimous vote to make changes to the Student Code of Conduct.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday the Chicago Public Schools Board members said they took another step toward improving social emotional learning and restorative justice for students with a unanimous vote to make changes to the Student Code of Conduct.

At Thursday's monthly board meeting, the issue was on the agenda to make changes to the Student Code of Conduct. The meeting was held at Jones College Prep in a one-off change after a pipe burst at CPS headquarters downtown.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez recommended changes that would impact their youngest students, from pre-kindergarten to second grade.

The new policy removes the labeling of behavior as "misconduct," which Martinez said, "Provides a more equitable and developmental lens to their unique behavioral needs."

"The response should minimize the impact of the incident, repair harm, and address the underlying needs behind the student behaviors," Martinez said.

The updated policy aims to better track disruptive behavior and get support to school and the students who need it.

The updated student code of conduct policy takes effect August 24.

