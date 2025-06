Chicago Public Schools Board appoints Macquline King as interim CPS CEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Public Schools Board has appointed Macquline King as the interim CPS CEO.

The board held a vote Wednesday.

The vote was 11 to 8 to approve King, with one abstention.

The appointment comes after former CPS CEO Pedro Martinez recently left office following his firing by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's CPS school board appointees.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.