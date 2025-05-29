Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez attends last board meeting, charter school renewal vote

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Outgoing Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez attended his last school board meeting Thursday night as board members consider renewals for some of the city's charter schools.

Following a tumultuous year that included his ouster, Martinez gave his last report to the Chicago School Board. He became emotional when crediting his teachers for seeing his potential as a CPS student.

"Teachers and counselors encouraged me to challenge myself and guide me towards towards being the first time in my to go to college at the University of Illinois," Martinez said.

Martinez's remarks drew a standing ovation only from board members who support him. The majority of the split 21 member hybrid board are backed by Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Teachers Union.

Charter schools have also been a point of controversy this year. The board is voting on a CTU supported resolution calling for charter operators to be more transparent and accountable.

"In this resolution, charters may not close during a renewal term, and they have to give notice and work with CPS and families on a transition plan if they intend to close at the end of the term," appointed school board member Karen Zacor said.

The charter resolution is in response to this year's drama over Acero school closures. Because of it, the new school board delayed a vote on charter renewals for 21 other schools, including Urban Prep.

The board is expected to renew them all Thursday, but for much shorter terms, some for only two years. Charter operators argue the time frame is too short.

"It takes 18 months of work from a whole team at a charter central office to go through the rule process," said Andrew Broy with the Illinois Network of Charter Schools. "So giving a two year renewal essentially puts the school on renewal treadmill, and all they're focused on is renewal."

Also Thursday, Safe Passage workers rallied to ask Chicago Public Schools to keep the program in the district's next budget.

