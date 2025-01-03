24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
CPS, Chicago Teachers Union expected to give updates on contract negotiations Friday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 3, 2025 8:43PM
CPS, CTU contract negotiations continue
CPS and CTU contract negotiations continue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Contract negotiations between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union continue.

On Thursday, union leaders once again accused the district of slowing down negotiations, saying they would not be back at the table until Monday.

But, Thursday night, the district said the plan between both teams was always to slow negotiations during the holidays.

In a statement, CPS said in part, "The District's bargaining members continue to meet with CTU's team four-to-six days a week, bringing wholehearted efforts to reach a fair and sustainable agreement."

Late Thursday night, CTU again accused fired CEO Pedro Martinez of slowing negotiations.

Both CTU and CPS are expected to give updates Friday afternoon.

