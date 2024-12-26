Fired CPS CEO Pedro Martinez back at bargaining table with Chicago Teachers Union Thursday

Fired CPS CEO Pedro Martinez is back at the bargaining table with the Chicago Teachers Union Thursday, after a legal win Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez is back at the bargaining table Thursday, after a major legal win earlier this week. It all comes days after his firing by the school board without reason.

The Chicago Teachers Union is meeting once again Thursday to hash out a contract, this time with Martinez and his bargaining team at the table.

On Tuesday, a judge granted Martinez a temporary restraining order, at least until the next court hearing on Jan. 9, six days before the elected school board members are sworn in.

The ruling bars Mayor Brandon Johnson's handpicked school board, who voted to fire Martinez last Friday, from the bargaining table with CTU, unless otherwise invited by the CEO himself.

"We're going to continue to act in good faith. All I've asked is allow me to do my job. Hold me accountable to it," Martinez said.

While the CEO made progress in court on Tuesday, the CTU shared information about bargaining progress it made, including fighting for smaller class sizes, adding libraries and librarians and expanding public school sports and arts programs.

The teachers union has criticized Martinez for his legal action, calling it a "dangerous new precedent," and saying that he "fails to understand what his job is and who he works for."

The court battle comes from an ongoing fight between Martinez and Mayor Johnson, after the CEO refused to take out a loan to pay for the teachers' contract.

With both parties meeting face-to-face once again Thursday, CTU President Stacy Davis Gates said earlier this week, "If that progress stops, the only person we have to look at is Pedro Martinez. I'm disappointed that Pedro believed that he had to go to a courthouse to be able to interact powerfully."

The union had wanted a contract by Christmas.

The CTU said it did not want to comment, ahead of negotiations.

The board of education and Martinez's attorney also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.