CPS, Chicago Teachers Union say contract deal close, but not yet reached

Chicago Public Schools and the teachers union say a contract deal is close, but not yet reached, despite both sides hunkering down Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Negotiations continued in earnest Friday to reach a compromise on a new contract for the Chicago Teachers Union, with CTU's president making a personal appeal to get a deal done by the end of the work week.

The two sides hunkered down to finalize an agreement that appears to be close.

The Chicago Teachers Union hosted the bargaining session that got underway about 10 a.m.

Friday afternoon, both sides provided an update, but the bottom line is there is no deal.

After a six-hour bargaining session, the CTU late Friday afternoon provided an update, after a frustrating start to the day.

"And so we're going to continue to put pressure on Pedro, to not continue to say we're close, but to land this contract," CTU President Stacy Davis Gates said.

According to a CTU source, Davis Gates reached out to CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, requesting to personally meet one-on-one at a neutral site to settle the contract.

Martinez said he would remain in contact with members of his negotiating team, who were at CTU Headquarters.

Among those at the table was CPS Chief Education Officer Bogdana Chkoumbova.

Friday's bargaining session came two days after Mayor Brandon Johnson called Davis Gates to City Hall, along with Martinez, in an attempt to broker a deal that both sides say is close.

"To a large extent, his legacy as mayor will be based on how well the schools function. And therefore, he's underscoring how critically important getting this contract is," said Robert Bruno, University of Illinois Labor and Employment Relations professor.

Both sides say there are three remaining sticking points: the number of minutes of prep time for elementary teachers; how often senior, well-rated teaches are evaluated; and how much more to pay veteran teachers, with the two sides about $8.5 million apart.

For Davis Gates, the outcome of the contract could have a bearing on the CTU elections in May.

For Martinez, who is on his way out as CEO, there's a different concern.

"This contract will serve as a final testament of his time in the position," Bruno said.

Chicago Public Schools also addressed the negotiations.

"We have again provided substantial proposals on all the issues, which were deemed very significant, and I believe that our proposals are worth accepting," Chkoumbova said.

Negotiations are done for the day; the two sides are set to resume discussions Monday.

One of the real sticking points appears to be just how many minutes elementary teachers get for prep time. CPS is trying to balance that with classroom time for students.