Former Chicago radio host creates 'Loc Bey' products to embrace natural hair

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Renowned reality TV and former Chicago radio personality Charmaine Bey is revolutionizing the hair care industry with her own line of natural hair products.

Loc Bey provides non-toxic, organic, and sulfate-free solutions for people with locs. After launching exclusively online in January 2024, Loc Bey products are now available at Solo Beauty Supply, Chicago's largest black-owned beauty supply store. On September 16th, Loc Bey will launch 'Unicorn Poo,' a groundbreaking line that defies traditional loc care norms by introducing loc-safe conditioners and leave-in treatments-products typically avoided in the loc community.

"There's a myth that water and oil are enough," Bey said. "Sometimes, they aren't. Our new line offers that extra TLC our hair sometimes needs."

In an interview with ABC7 Chicago, Bey mentioned how her own journey with locs inspired her to venture into the hair care business.

"When I began my loc journey, the lack of suitable products in stores was frustrating," Bey said. "What works for natural hair doesn't always suit locs. As more women embrace locs, it's vital that their hair care needs are represented on store shelves. I'm committed to partnering with more local and national retailers to make this happen."