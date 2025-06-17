Chicago refugees from Iran, Ukraine gather for World Refugee Day as US admissions program shut down

Chicago refugees from Iran, Ukraine and other countries gathered for 2025 World Refugee Day as the US Refugee Admissions Program is shut down.

Chicago refugees from Iran, Ukraine and other countries gathered for 2025 World Refugee Day as the US Refugee Admissions Program is shut down.

Chicago refugees from Iran, Ukraine and other countries gathered for 2025 World Refugee Day as the US Refugee Admissions Program is shut down.

Chicago refugees from Iran, Ukraine and other countries gathered for 2025 World Refugee Day as the US Refugee Admissions Program is shut down.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the United States Refugee Admissions Program shut down and more countries possibly added to the travel ban list, World Refugee Day in Chicago is taking on a different meaning under the Trump administration.

Ukrainians, Africans and several others gathered for Chicago's 24th annual World Refugee Day.

While the focus has been on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and immigrants living in the U.S. without legal authorization, refugees want Americans not to forget people who come to the U.S. to escape disaster, persecution and war.

"People have to remember what is going on in Ukraine, in my city," Olha Holubova said.

Holuova fled Ukraine right after the war with Russia started three years ago.

Ali Parokh came to the U.S. as a refugee from Iran 12 years ago to escape political persecution. Refugees say no one leaves their country unless they have to.

"I used to be a political activist. Because of all my legal peaceful activities, unfortunate was in solitary confinement for four months and prison, and ban from studying in universities for life," Parokh said.

Parokh has gone on to get his master's and doctorate degrees.

SEE ALSO: Refugee Support Chicago provides help, household items amid mass deportation fears

If he had tried to come to the U.S. now, Parokh would not be allowed in.

One of President Donald Trump's first executive orders was to shut down the United States Refugee Admissions Program, a small program that requires a very rigorous vetting process.

"It's only 1%. What is that, 15,000, that make it to the U.S. because we have very strict rules," said Moshood Olanrewaju, with the Refugee Action Network.

The three months leading up to Trump taking office, Chicago welcomed over 1,000 refugees. The now-shuttered federal program only gave refugees 90 days to make it on their own.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and others hope the doors will open again.

"We will not allow the bigotry that is coming from the White House to divide people around the globe," Johnson said.

Organizations say they are ready to welcome refugees to resettle in Chicago once the program is back open. Until then, they are helping people resettle in other countries.