Michael Jordan's Steak House restaurant location in Oak Brook closing

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, November 1, 2024 1:40AM
OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Michael Jordan's Steak House restaurant will permanently close its doors on December 21.

The location that is closing is in west suburban Oak Brook.

ABC7 was there for the Chicago Bull legend's restaurant's grand opening in 2017.

It's unclear why the suburban Michael Jordan's Steak House location is closing now.

For those who can't make it to the Oak Brook restaurant, there's another location inside the Intercontinental Hotel on Michigan Avenue in Chicago.

