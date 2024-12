Old Town Pour House to close Near North Side bar in January

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Old Town staple is closing for good on Chicago's Near North Side.

Old Town Pour House announced it will shut down it's Well Street bar and restaurant on January 5.

Restaurant owners did not give a reason for the closure.

They thanked their guests over the last 13 years in a post Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.