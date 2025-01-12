Chicago restaurants raise money for Southern California wildfire relief

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As devastating wildfires continue to rage on across Southern California, restaurants in Chicago are coming together to support relief efforts.

There's a feeling of helplessness for so many in Chicago just watching the devastation from afar as Californians continue to battle through the fires. That's why a few local restaurants rushed into action so quickly, and at least 55 in Chicago are joining a campaign to raise money.

Galit, packed restaurant on Chicago's North Side Saturday night, is now part of the help that's on the way to people in California.

The nonprofit Chicago Chefs Cook has rallied up a group of restaurants in the city that will donate the proceeds of certain dishes and drinks they sell to help out people impacted by the wildfires.

"You almost feel helpless but again the community they will step up and rise up whenever they can," Galit owner Andres Clavero said.

Galit in Lincoln Park is one of the 55 restaurants to join the fundraising campaign that will stretch over the next few weeks.

The wildfires ravaged many restaurants in California, which hits close to home for the businesses in Chicago.

"It's not just the people in the restaurants and the restaurant owners, but it's the farmers," Galit beverage director Scott Stroemer said. "It's the linen companies. It's the winemakers. It's the importers. So anything we could do to help."

Each restaurant is choosing a specific dish or drink that is unique to what their restaurant offers.

Gene and Georgetti's in River North is also pitching into help, and they're using a special dish for the fundraiser.

"We did select our most sold dish and most famous dish, which is chicken alla Joe," Gene and Georgetti's general manager Angelo Yohanna said. "It's very nice dish, and everybody knows about it."

Yohanna said it's a no-brainer to help others in times like this.

"This is a very simple thing that we can do to show the community we're all one when it comes to the bad things," Yohanna said

The fundraising campaign officially begins Saturday night, and the organizers are expecting even more local restaurants to join the effort. It is expected to run through mid-February. More information can be found here.