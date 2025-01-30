Eden shares 'four star mushroom stracci' on Cooking up a Storm for Chicago Restuarant Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Avondale's Eden restaurant is joining Chicago Restaurant Week 2025.

Chef and partner Devon Quinn joined ABC7 to share one of their Chicago Restaurant Week menu dishes: four star mushroom stracci.

The menu will be available through February 9th: lunch and brunch cost $30 and there are two dinner options: $45 and $60.

Recipe: Four star mushroom stracci

Serves: 4 to 6 people

Ingredients:

-Seasonal mushrooms, cleaned, cut bite-sized - 2 pounds

-Carrots, diced - 1/4 pound

-Celery, diced - 1/4 pound

-Yellow onions, sliced - 1/4pound

-Cherry tomatoes, halved - 1/4 pound

-Garlic, sliced - 1/2 oz

-Calabrian chilies (optional) - 1 oz

-Butter - 1/2 pound

-Heavy cream - 1 cup

-Vegetable stock - 1/2 cup

-Tomato sauce - 2 cups

- White miso paste - 2 oz

- Salt - 1 Tbsp

-Ground black pepper - 1 tsp

-Parmesan - 2 oz

-Fresh or dried pasta - 4-6 servings

Chef's Note: You can use premade pasta sauce, but for best results, blend a can of San Marzano tomatoes.

Instructions:

1. Get a pot large enough for a gallon of liquid, and set it on medium heat. Add cup of canola oil.

2. Add the onions, carrots, celery, cherry tomatoes, and garlic. Season with some salt, and saute until onions start becoming translucent.

3. Add the mushrooms, saute for a couple more minutes, then add the vegetable stock. Bring to a simmer.

4. Add the tomato sauce, chilies, butter, heavy cream, and miso. Let simmer for 15 minutes to bring everything together.

5. Check the seasoning and add salt and pepper to taste.

6. Your pasta sauce is ready!

7. Cook your favorite pasta in salted boiling water. Strain the pasta well, and add to the pot of sauce. Stir around and make sure everything is mixed together well. Get some on your plate and grate some parmesan on top!