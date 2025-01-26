Multiple families displaced after fire at apartment complex in Chicago Ridge, officials say

Multiple families were displaced after a fire broke out Saturday at an apartment complex on Brooks Lane in Chicago Ridge, officials said.

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire broke out just before 5 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the south suburbs.

The apartment complex is located near 106th Street and Oak Park Avenue un Chicago Ridge.

Firefighters were on scene for hours battling the stubborn flames. The smoke could be seen billowing from above the homes in the distance.

The Chicago Ridge fire chief said it was a defensive fire as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday, meaning firefighters were working from the outside of the building to keep the fire from spreading.

Cell phone video showed what looks like fire coming from the top floor of the apartment complex.

Fire officials said everyone who lived there is now displaced, but they have not yet said exactly how many people were affected.

Officials said the American Red Cross was on hand, helping people find shelter.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the cause of it remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.