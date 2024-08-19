Teen shot after argument leads to shooting at Chicago Ridge Mall parking lot, police say

A Chicago Ridge shooting left one person injured at the mall on Saturday night, police said.

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- An argument that started inside the Chicago Ridge Mall ended in a shooting near the parking lot on Saturday, police said.

Four people were in an argument inside Dick's Sporting Goods, and it ended in a fight between two of them outside at 9800 S. Ridgeland Avenue.

The shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. Chicago Ridge Police said four shots were fired.

A 17-year-old was shot in the torso. He was taken to the hospital and released after treatment.

The teenager who reportedly fired the weapon was also 17.

Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital and also released after treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Chicago Ridge Police recovered the handgun used during the shooting.

The suspect is now facing two felony charges for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He was being held pending his detention hearing.

Police did not identify the suspect or victim due to their age.