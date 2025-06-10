24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
CPD searching for man responsible for 4 armed robberies in Austin and Garfield Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 10, 2025 2:10AM
The Chicago Police Department is looking for the man responsible for four armed robberies in the Austin and Garfield Park neighborhoods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the man responsible for four recent armed robberies.

The robberies happened in Austin and Garfield Park at the following times and locations:

  • 4300-block of W. Washington Blvd. on June 5 at 12:25 p.m.

  • 4400-block of W. Monroe on June 5 at 4:10 p.m.

  • 0-100-block of S. Kilbourn on June 5 at 4:11 p.m.

  • 4600-block of W. Maypole on June 8 at 5:26 p.m.

In two cases, the victims were construction workers, and another person had their vehicle taken.

The suspect wore a dark gray hoodie and a black surgical mask.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

