CPD searching for man responsible for 4 armed robberies in Austin and Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the man responsible for four recent armed robberies.
The robberies happened in Austin and Garfield Park at the following times and locations:
In two cases, the victims were construction workers, and another person had their vehicle taken.
The suspect wore a dark gray hoodie and a black surgical mask.
Police urged anyone with information to contact them at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.
