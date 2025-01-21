24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Robbers targeting people waiting for rideshares outside Gold Coast and Wrigleyville bars, CPD warns

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 21, 2025 12:32AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the men accused of robbing people waiting for rideshares on the North Side.

There have been at least five incidents in the last two weeks.

All of them have been in the Wrigleyville or Gold Coast neighborhoods in the early morning hours.

Police say the suspects have been targeting people waiting outside bars for rideshares.

The suspects come up to the victim and pull out a gun or use physical force to take that person's property.

In several incidents, the victims' banking information was accessed through phones.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

  • 3500-block of North Clark Street on Jan. 5 at 1:30 a.m.

  • 3500-block of North Clark Street on Jan. 5 at 2:30 a.m.

  • 3500-block of North Clark Street on Jan. 11 at 1:10 a.m.

  • 10-block of West Division Street on Jan. 11 at 3 a.m.

  • 10-block of East Elm Street on Jan. 12 at 2:16 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

