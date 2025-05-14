Chicago runners join in on 'GMA' 5K virtual run

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Chicago runners are participating in the first-ever 'GMA' 5K fun run on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago runners are participating in the first-ever "GMA" 5K fun run on Wednesday.

About 100 runners from the Chicago Runners Association gathered at North Avenue Beach to participate in the first ever national virtual run.

The "GMA" 5K -- a nationwide virtual 5K fun run -- will take place on Wednesday, May 14.

Anyone can participate anywhere! Whether it's with a local walking or running group, friends, family or even at home on your treadmill watching "GMA," you can get in on the "GMA" 5K fun, during the "GMA" broadcast.

GMA contributed to this report.

