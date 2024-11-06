Chicago elects 10 school board members for 1st time | See results

The ten winners will join eleven members appointed by Mayor Brandon Johnson in January.

Chicago elects its school board for the 1st time

Chicago elects its school board for the 1st time The ten winners will join eleven members appointed by Mayor Brandon Johnson in January.

Chicago elects its school board for the 1st time The ten winners will join eleven members appointed by Mayor Brandon Johnson in January.

Chicago elects its school board for the 1st time The ten winners will join eleven members appointed by Mayor Brandon Johnson in January.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- History was made as Chicago voters elected city school board members for the first time on Tuesday.

The ten winners will join eleven members appointed by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The Chicago Teachers Union poured close to $2 million into the races.

Election Day 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th US president, ABC News projects

The elected members will join the board in January.

They will deal with a lot of controversy that has rocked the board recently. Last week, the newly appointed president resigned over controversial social media posts.

Elected school board members will take over in January. It will be a hybrid board, so the mayor still has control. He gets to pick 11 members, including president.