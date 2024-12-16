24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago searching for 2 arson suspects after fire in Englewood building

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 16, 2024 11:52AM
CPD searching for 2 arson suspects after Englewood fire
Chicago police are looking for two arson suspects who allegedly set a business on fire on Ashland Avenue Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for two arson suspects who allegedly set a business on fire Sunday night.

The fire took place at about 11:50 p.m. in the 5200-block of South Ashland Avenue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said two men used bolt cutters to break into a commercial building. They then attempted to break into a safe, but failed, police said.

The suspects then used an accelerant to set the building on fire, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said. The Arson Unit is investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW