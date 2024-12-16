Chicago searching for 2 arson suspects after fire in Englewood building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for two arson suspects who allegedly set a business on fire Sunday night.

The fire took place at about 11:50 p.m. in the 5200-block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said two men used bolt cutters to break into a commercial building. They then attempted to break into a safe, but failed, police said.

The suspects then used an accelerant to set the building on fire, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said. The Arson Unit is investigating.

