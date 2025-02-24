1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting in Rogers Park Sunday night left one man dead and another critically wounded, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 9:46 p.m. in the 75-block of North Damen Avenue.

Police said the victims, both 31, were found outside with multiple gunshot wounds.

One man was wounded in the neck and head and transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The second victim was shot in the chest and in both legs and transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A witness told police that they say four male suspects flee the scene on foot.

Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

