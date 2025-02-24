24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 24, 2025 11:14AM
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Rogers Park shooting: CPD
Chicago police said a shooting in Rogers Park Sunday night left one man dead and another critically wounded.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting in Rogers Park Sunday night left one man dead and another critically wounded, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 9:46 p.m. in the 75-block of North Damen Avenue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said the victims, both 31, were found outside with multiple gunshot wounds.

One man was wounded in the neck and head and transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The second victim was shot in the chest and in both legs and transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A witness told police that they say four male suspects flee the scene on foot.

Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW