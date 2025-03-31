15-year-old boy charged after tourist shot near AMC theater in Streeterville: Chicago police

Ald. Hopkins said a group of teens was kicked out of the AMC, and one pulled a gun from his backpack and fired 5 to 6 rounds.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the Chicago shooting of a tourist near the AMC theater on Illinois Street in Streeterville, CPD says.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the Chicago shooting of a tourist near the AMC theater on Illinois Street in Streeterville, CPD says.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the Chicago shooting of a tourist near the AMC theater on Illinois Street in Streeterville, CPD says.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the Chicago shooting of a tourist near the AMC theater on Illinois Street in Streeterville, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the shooting of a woman visiting downtown Chicago earlier this month.

The teen was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force Monday morning in the 0-100-block of West 87th Street, Chicago police said.

CPD said the boy fired a gun on March 9 in the 300-block of East Illinois Street in Streeterville, hitting a 46-year-old woman.

He's been charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

The woman was visiting Chicago from Connecticut, and walking downtown with her 11-year-old son after dinner at the time of the shooting.

The stray bullet hit her arm.

Second Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins said a large group of teenagers was being kicked out of the AMC on Illinois Street when one pulled a gun from his backpack and fired five to six rounds of bullets.

The incident has escalated concerns about large teen gatherings happening outside the theater.

"What would have prevented this tragedy from happening is, if 14-year-olds don't have guns in their backpack. How about that?" Hopkins said at the time. "It just breaks my heart to think that one of our guests here in town had an experience like that. It should just never happen. It shouldn't happen to a resident; it shouldn't happen to a tourist. It should just never happen, and outrage is an appropriate response to it."

According to a police report obtained by the ABC7 I-Team, a woman and her son were waiting on a light change when she was shot.

2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins told ABC7 Chicago he has been in contact with the victim.

While there is currently a 10 p.m. curfew in Streeterville for those 18 and under, the incident happened around 8 p.m. It has forced some residents to avoid walking that block altogether.

Hopkins said the victim has since been released from the hospital. He also said he has proposed legislation to move the 10 p.m. curfew up to 9 p.m.

"We need to mobilize the city and make sure this doesn't happen again, that we don't have another summer like we've had in years past," Hopkins said.

A 15-year-old was shot over the weekend, as a large group of teens was seen in Streeterville.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood