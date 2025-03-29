Shooting comes days after town hall to discuss safety, gun violence in area

15-year-old boy shot as large crowd of teens seen in Streeterville: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting injured a 15-year-old boy as a large crowd of teens was seen on North City Front Plaza Drive in Streeterville Friday, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the Streeterville neighborhood Friday night, as large groups of teenagers were seen in the area.

Officers were already on patrol just after 9:40 p.m. in the 400-block of North City Front Plaza Drive, when they say they saw a large group of teenagers running away from the scene.

That's when police found the 15-year-old on the ground, with a graze wound to his leg.

He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he is listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the gunfire.

Video shows large crowds of teenagers throughout the area on the final weekend of spring break for Chicago students before the shooting.

The incident comes just a few days after a town hall to discuss safety and gun violence in the area, after a tourist was shot near the AMC theater there earlier this month.

She was not the intended target.

This coming Wednesday, 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins plans to introduce a proposal to change the city's curfew to 8 p.m. for minors in the Central Business District, if they're not with an adult.

