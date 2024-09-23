15-year-old boy critically injured in West Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday evening on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 5:14 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Wolcott Avenue, right by Henderson Elementary School, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was standing near a sidewalk at the location when an unknown vehicle pulled up and at least one person from inside got out and began to shoot at him, police said.

The boy was shot multiple times in the legs, police said. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

The offenders fled the scene in the vehicle, travelling eastbound on 57th Street, police said.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

