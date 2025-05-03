15-year-old shot in Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was shot after he was approached while walking on the city's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened on Saturday at about 1:17 a.m. in the 300-block of Marquette Road, police said.

A boy, 15, was walking when a man allegedly approached him, and they started to argue.

The man then shot the teen twice in the left thigh, police said.

The teen was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

Nobody is in custody. Chicago police Area One detectives are investigating.

