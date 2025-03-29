15-year-old boy fatally shot in Little Village, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was killed in a shooting Friday evening on the city's Southwest Side.
The shooting happened in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue, Chicago police said.
The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was on a sidewalk at the location when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender fired a gun at him.
The teen was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
No one was in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate.
