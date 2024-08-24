15-year-old boy shot near Gately Park Stadium in Pullman, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left a teen seriously injured near a football stadium on the city's Far South Side.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in a parking lot in the 10300 block of South Cottage Grove near the Gately Park Stadium, which is located at 810 E. 103rd St. in Pullman, Chicago police said.

A 15-year-old boy was in the parking lot when he was approached by a white vehicle and someone inside began to fire shots at him, police said.

The victim was shot in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was initially reported to be in serious condition.

No one was in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

