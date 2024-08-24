High school student fatally shot in Little Village while driving from soccer practice

A Chicago shooting left 17-year-old student Juan Salgado killed Monday in Little Village while he was driving from soccer practice, his family said.

A Chicago shooting left 17-year-old student Juan Salgado killed Monday in Little Village while he was driving from soccer practice, his family said.

A Chicago shooting left 17-year-old student Juan Salgado killed Monday in Little Village while he was driving from soccer practice, his family said.

A Chicago shooting left 17-year-old student Juan Salgado killed Monday in Little Village while he was driving from soccer practice, his family said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was shot and killed on the city's Southwest Side earlier this week, just days before the start of the new school year.

He was gunned down while driving back from soccer practice on Monday in Little Village. ABC7 spoke with the victim's family and coach about their sudden and heartbreaking loss.

The 17-year-old victim, Juan Salgado, was one week away from starting his senior year at Juarez Community Academy and becoming the captain of the school's soccer team when he was killed, his family said.

Torn hearts gathered outside Orozco Community Academy, where Salgado's love for soccer began in elementary school.

A video recorded Monday showed the teen on the field about an hour before he left soccer practice at Harrison Park.

His family said he left to take a friend and team member, who showed up to practice sick, to his home in Little Village.

He showed the character that we needed as a captain, and it's very unfortunate that we can no longer see him on the field as the team captain. Julian Gomez, victim's soccer coach

"He knew the friend was not feeling well to go back home, and even though he knew he shouldn't go there, he did because he felt it was the right way to do for his friend," the victim's uncle, Sabastian Salgado, said.

Salgado was driving around 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 26th Street when a truck pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Chicago police said.

Salgado was shot in his left shoulder and was initially taken to the hospital in good condition, but things later took a turn for the worse. He died exactly one week from starting his senior year in high school and before becoming the captain of the soccer team, a team he played on since sophomore year.

SEE ALSO | Chicago man charged with murder nearly 1 year after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy, police say

His coach, Julian Gomez, now left to start school Monday without his star player.

"He showed that leadership," Gomez said. "He showed the character that we needed as a captain, and it's very unfortunate that we can no longer see him on the field as the team captain."

Salgado's family said the teenager also used to play for the Chicago Fire Youth Soccer Club, and in his short life he earned about 40 sports medals. A GoFundMe page has been set up.

No one is in custody for his murder, Chicago police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood