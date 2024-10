16-year-old boy seriously wounded in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say

A boy, 16, was seriously wounded in shooting on Juneway Terrace and Ashland in Rogers Park on Friday, Chicago police said.

A boy, 16, was seriously wounded in shooting on Juneway Terrace and Ashland in Rogers Park on Friday, Chicago police said.

A boy, 16, was seriously wounded in shooting on Juneway Terrace and Ashland in Rogers Park on Friday, Chicago police said.

A boy, 16, was seriously wounded in shooting on Juneway Terrace and Ashland in Rogers Park on Friday, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a North Side shooting on Friday, Chicago police said.

It happened at around 8:09 p. in the 1600 blk. of W. Juneway Terrace in Rogers Park.

Police said the teen was standing in an alley with several other people when shots rang out.

He was hit in the abdomen and back.

No one is in custody.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood