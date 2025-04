2 injured in CTA bus shooting on Northwest Side, witness says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured in a shooting on a CTA bus on the Northwest Side, a witness said.

The witness said the shooting occurred on the #77 Belmont bus near Cicero Avenue.

Bullet holes could be seen on the bus.

The CTA said buses are being rerouted in the area using Cicero, Addison and Laramie.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood