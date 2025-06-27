24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 injured in shooting at Douglass Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 27, 2025 1:47AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was among two injured in a shooting Thursday at a park on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 7:03 p.m. in the 14000 block South Sacramento Drive in Douglass Park, Chicago police said.

Two victims were in the park when they were approached by an unknown armed male offender who fired shots at them, police said.

A 14-year-old was shot in the neck and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, CPD said. The other victim, a male whose age was not known, was shot in the back and was also hospitalized in serious condition.

No arrests were reported and there was no further information about a suspect.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
