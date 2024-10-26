24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 men shot, 1 fatally at Belmont Harbor, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 26, 2024 11:57AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot, one fatally just after midnight Saturday at Belmont Harbor, Chicago police said.

Police said the victims were standing in a parking area in the 3500 blk. of North Belmont Harbor Drive when someone fired shots from a dark-colored SUV.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Another 22-year-old man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his arm and chest, police said.

There is no one in custody.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

