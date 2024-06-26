WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 wounded in shooting outside West Side McDonald's, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 10:43AM
2 shot outside West Side McDonald's: CPD
Chicago police said two people were wounded in a shooting near a McDonald's in the Austin neighborhood Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot near a McDonald's in the Austin neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 10:47 p.m. in the 5100-block of West North Avenue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Two men were standing on the sidewalk near the fast-food restaurant when a light-colored sedan approached, police said.

Someone inside the sedan then fired shots in the direction of the victims, police said.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the left foot and a 26-year-old man was shot in the knee, police said. Both men were transported to Mt, Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW