2 wounded in shooting outside West Side McDonald's, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot near a McDonald's in the Austin neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 10:47 p.m. in the 5100-block of West North Avenue.

Two men were standing on the sidewalk near the fast-food restaurant when a light-colored sedan approached, police said.

Someone inside the sedan then fired shots in the direction of the victims, police said.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the left foot and a 26-year-old man was shot in the knee, police said. Both men were transported to Mt, Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

