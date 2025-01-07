2 women critically wounded in East Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were shot and critically wounded as they were in a car in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 12:42 a.m. in the 2800-block of West Fulton Street.

Police said the two women, ages 22 and 23, were both in a vehicle when a suspect got out of a dark-colored sedan and began shooting in their direction.

The two women fled the scene and were both wounded multiple times, police said. They women self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they were both listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

