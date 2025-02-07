2 women wounded in shooting on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were wounded in a shooting on the South Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 4:45 a.m. 900-block of East 45th Street.

Police said the two women, both 34, were standing near the street when an unknown dark-colored vehicle approached and two male suspects inside fired shots at the women.

One woman was shot twice in the shoulder and the other was wounded in the flank, police said. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

