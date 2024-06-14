3 men, 1 woman wounded in Calumet Heights shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men and a woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. in the 9100-block of South Harper Avenue.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk when police said someone in a red sedan fired shots, wounded the four victims.

A 44-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

A 37-year-old man walked into Trinity Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

A 33-year-old woman walked into Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and is listed in critical condition, police said.

A 30-year-old man walked into Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and is in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood