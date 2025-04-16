Compromise reached in City Council on curfew amid teen takeovers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City Council is preparing to move forward with a new curfew ordinance to address the problem of teen takeovers.

A compromise was worked out Wednesday morning before the start of the City Council meeting.

Downtown Alderman Brian Hopkins said he has worked out a compromise with his City Council colleagues to allow for targeted curfews to address safety concerns about teen takeovers anywhere in the city.

In response to a number of teen takeovers, including a recent one where a 15 year old boy was shot, Hopkins originally proposed to change the curfew for unaccompanied minors from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the central business district.

RELATED | Alderperson seeks earlier curfew for minors after shooting during Streeterville teen takeover

But the mayor was not on board with that and there was not enough support in the council.

So now it will be a discretionary curfew that could be imposed by the police superintendent or local commanders anywhere or anytime, in response to large gatherings.

"It's based on when these teen takeovers actually occur, we can respond to this tool," Alderman Hopkins said. "When there's nothing going on like in the winter months when these things tend to not happen, we don't necessarily need this curfew, so it's applied on an as needed basis. It is declared in response to what's happening, and then after the event is over, the curfew lapses until it such time it needs to be brought fourth again."

RELATED: 14-year-old charged in downtown Chicago shooting of 15-year-old during March 'teen takeover': CPD

Hopkins said he has the support to get this revised ordinance passed and the law department has signed off on its legality.

He plans to hold a public hearing and then eventually bring it up for a vote at the May City Council meeting so it would be in place before the Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial kickoff to the summer.