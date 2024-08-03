3 men shot, 1 critically in Austin, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were shot, one critically in the city's South Austin neighborhood on Saturday, Chicago police said.

This happened just after midnight in the 5000-block of West Madison on the West Side.

Investigators said a group of people got out of a white sedan and began shooting at another vehicle. Police said a man, 33, in a moving vehicle was shot in the thigh. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 43-year-old man who was standing nearby sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Loretto Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A third man, 51, was was also standing outside and sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and leg. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition.

There is no one in custody.

