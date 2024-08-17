WATCH LIVE

3 shot, 1 fatally in Lawndale shooting, Chicago police say

53-year-old man died at hospital, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, August 17, 2024 2:52PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead and two other people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the 4700 blk. of W. Polk Street at around 4:40 a.m., police said.

According to police, a 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were outside when they heard shots and felt pain.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.

The woman was hit in the right ankle and taken to the hospital in good condition.

A third victim identified as a 33-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to his foot and taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

