3 women shot, 1 fatally in Garfield Park, shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting left a woman, dead and two other women hurt Friday night on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

This happened just after 9:40 p.m. near Fulton and Kedzie, that's i the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Video from the scene showed a large police response to the shooting, including at least one bullet through a car's windshield.

A witness said he heard shots.

"I just heard a shooting, I got down to the ground," said Regal. "I heard three girls got shot, one lost her life. That's all i know man - wicked wild west."

CPD said an unidentified woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where she died.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 23-year-old woman was transported to Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. She was lasted in fair condition.

The three victims were found inside and outside the home, police said. So investigators are till trying to figure out where exactly the shots were fired.

No one is in custody.

