WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 women shot, 1 fatally in Garfield Park, shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 12, 2024 10:52AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting left a woman, dead and two other women hurt Friday night on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

This happened just after 9:40 p.m. near Fulton and Kedzie, that's i the Garfield Park neighborhood.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Video from the scene showed a large police response to the shooting, including at least one bullet through a car's windshield.

A witness said he heard shots.

"I just heard a shooting, I got down to the ground," said Regal. "I heard three girls got shot, one lost her life. That's all i know man - wicked wild west."

CPD said an unidentified woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where she died.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 23-year-old woman was transported to Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. She was lasted in fair condition.

The three victims were found inside and outside the home, police said. So investigators are till trying to figure out where exactly the shots were fired.

No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW