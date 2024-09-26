4 wounded in shooting near NW Side music studio, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting near a Chicago music studio on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 2:24 a.m. in the 4200-block of Knox Avenue near Fort Knox Studios.

Police said the victims were walking on the sidewalk when people inside a dark-colored sedan fired shots.

Two men, ages 24 and 25, were driven to Community First Hospital and later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Two other men, ages 20 and 24, were transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No one is in custody, police said.

