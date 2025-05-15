4-year-old boy shot, critically injured while inside vehicle in McKinley Park, Chicago police say

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 15, 2025 1:51AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young child was shot Wednesday evening on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 4-year-old boy was a passenger in a minivan driven by a 23-year-old man, police said.

An armed offender in a vehicle driving behind the victims' vehicle fired shots, police said.

The boy was shot in the back and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other passengers in the victims' vehicle were injured, police said.

No one was in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate.

