5 wounded in North Lawndale shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 12:19 a.m. in the 1300-block of South Lawndale Avenue.

Police said a group of people were gathered on the street and sidewalk when a silver car pulled up and someone inside began shooting at the crowd, hitting five people.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the chest and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 62-year-old man was wounded in the thigh and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the thigh and refused medical attention.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the thigh and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital on good condition.

Video from the scene shows the police response and over three dozen evidence markers on scene.

Further details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.

